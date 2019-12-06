More than 6 million teenagers in the United States use tobacco products, a figure that represents nearly one-quarter of all teens.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the results of its annual National Youth Tobacco Survey Friday morning and found that the number of teens who use any form of tobacco — e-cigarettes, cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobacco, etc. — is the highest since 2000.

A closer look at the data shows that in the 30 days prior to being surveyed:

6.2 million teens — equivalent to 23% of middle and high schoolers in the U.S. — used a tobacco product,

23.5% of males and 22.5 of females used any tobacco product.

25.3% of whites, 22% of Hispanics, and 19.6% of blacks used any tobacco product.

E-cigarettes were the most popular choice, with 20.1% of males and 20% of females using them.

The use of e-cigarettes among kids has been a rising problem in recent years. Nearly 50 people have died from lung ailments linked to vaping, while more than 2,200 people have contracted a lung injury related to the products’ use.

Among the reasons why teens said they used e-cigarettes in the 30 days prior to taking the survey:

56.1%: “I was curious about them.”

23.9%: “Friend or family member used them.”

22.3%: “They are available in flavors, such as mint, candy, fruit, or chocolate.”

22%: “I can use them to do tricks.”

17.2%: “They are less harmful than other forms of tobacco, such as cigarettes.”

The CDC said that tamping down the rising rate of teens who use tobacco products will be an all-hands-on-deck effort.

“Everyone, including public health professionals, health care providers, policymakers, educators, parents, and others who influence youths, can help protect youths from the harms of all tobacco products,” the report reads.

The survey was conducted from Feb. 15 to May 24 and included responses from 19,018 middle and high schoolers at 251 schools. The results were then weighted to reflect the national population.