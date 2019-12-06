Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. have teamed up to launch a new think tank, the Falkirk Center for Faith and Liberty, to “play offense” against attacks on Judeo-Christian principles and Constitutional liberties.

The Falkirk Center is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty University, and its mission is “to equip courageous champions to proclaim the truth of Jesus Christ, to advance his kingdom and American freedom.”

Falwell said in a press release ahead of its launch, “As attacks on traditional Judeo-Christian beliefs grow in frequency and intensity, the need has never been greater for a national revival of our foundational principles throughout our society and institutions in America.” He added, “We are delighted that Liberty University can play a part in this mission for Christ and American ideals.”

“It’s sort of sad that we have to do something like this,” Falwell later told Fox & Friends. “It’s just to provide basic education on American history, because so many universities have become liberal indoctrination camps, and the public schools have not taught U.S. history in so long, and young people don’t understand that the whole idea of the American experiment was based on the Judeo-Christian ethic.”

Charlie Kirk & Jerry Falwell Jr. Debut the New Falkirk Center at Liberty University



Kirk explained to the Washington Examiner, “We’re in a cultural battle right now where you have to fight and play offense, and part of this effort is to try and play offense against the secular left.”

The Turning Point USA founder also told the outlet that the Falkirk Center hopes to answer a question he frequently gets: “Was Jesus Christ a socialist?”

In an op-ed published in the Daily Caller announcing the think tank’s launch, Kirk and Falwell argued that the organization “is the answer to America’s culture war.”

“The Falkirk Center will be on the frontlines of this war,” the co-founders wrote, “and we believe, like the passionate freedom fighters that courageously charged into the breach before us, we will eventually see victory.”