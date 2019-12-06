Friday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” network anchor Jim Cramer reacted to the announcement that the United States economy added 266,000 jobs for the month of November and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, which match the lowest level in 50 years.

Cramer said the numbers are “the best” he has ever seen in his life.

“Look, Joe, you and I both know … 50 years, OK. Now I’m 64. I didn’t know about how things were when I was 13 or 14 other than the war, but these are … you can’t contradict that these are the best numbers of our lives,” Cramer told host Joe Kernen. “You can’t. I mean, we had guns and butter when we were doing these things 50 years ago, and that fall with inflation and recession.”

He continued, “I don’t see inflation. I don’t see recession. Fifty years ago that number was a curse. Now it’s a blessing. And you know something, Joe … it doesn’t matter whether you hate them or like them, these are real numbers.”

