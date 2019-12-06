Were you too afraid of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday mayhem to take advantage of an Apple AirPod Pro deal? No worries: we’ve rounded up ten alternatives that offer up the same sleek, wireless listening capabilities — plus, when you use coupon code GREENMONDAY20 you can save an extra 20 percent off the sale price.

So whether you want earbuds with a battery life as long as your day or crisp, clear audio all the time, these wireless earbuds all deliver.

Gotek SoundTube Wireless Earbuds

Listen to your playlists clearly from up to 49 feet away from your device.

With more stable Bluetooth connectivity and a smoother transmission (at up to 49 feet), these Gotek SoundTube Wireless Earbuds are a robust set of wireless buds for all around performance. They’re dust, sweat and waterproof — and offer noise cancellation so you can focus during your workouts.

Find them here for $79.20 — use code GREENMONDAY20 to get them for $63.36.

HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds

These durable buds compare to Apple AirPods for a fraction of the price.

These HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds were engineered for audio superiority and usability. Featuring integrated wireless charging, advanced touch controls and even IPX5 water resistance, they’re perfect for all types of usage in any weather.

Find them here for $69 — use coupon code GREENMONDAY20 to get them for $55.20.

Limited Edition Black Bullet2.0 Bluetooth 4.1 Stereo Headset + Charging Case

Eliminate workout distractions with these noise-cancelling buds.

The future of wireless listening is here with this Limited Edition Black Bullet2.0 Bluetooth 4.1 Stereo Headset + Charging Case. The active noise and echo suppression makes sure you’re only hearing what you want, and the charging case provides up to 12 complete charges.

Find it here for $129 — use coupon code GREENMONDAY20 to get it for $103.20.

HUB: Hi-Fi Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

These wireless earbuds offer up an incredible 100 hours of listening on the go.

You can’t get much more usage than 100 hours of playback — and these HUB: Hi-Fi Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds offer just that with the included charging case. They also provide hands-free music, calling and voice assistant support.

Find them here for $74.99 — use coupon code GREENMONDAY20 to get them for $59.99.

HyperSonic True Wireless Headphones

These earbuds look stylish and can be worn comfortably all day.

The playful black and neon yellow design of these HyperSonic True Wireless Headphones help them stand out from the crowd visually — but it’s their performance that makes the true difference. They’re designed for all-day comfortable wear, with pillow-soft ear-tips and ear hooks.

Find them here for $69.99 — use coupon code GREENMONDAY20 to get them for $55.99.

PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger

Sturdy and reliable, these wireless buds stay in place all day.

These activity-ready PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger will stay put no matter what you’re doing. Take a jog, jump around and hit your morning commute knowing they’re securely latched in place.

Find them here for $99.99 — use coupon code GREENMONDAY20 to get them for $79.99.

CRESUER TOUCHWAVE True Wireless Stereo Earbuds

Designed without any extra fluff, these minimalist buds offer superior sound.

These CRESUER TOUCHWAVE True Wireless Stereo Earbuds are versatile enough for all kinds of use: in bad weather, great weather, for activities and just relaxing at home. Featuring intuitive touch controls in a minimalist design, you can easily control songs or answer a call by just tapping or pressing on your ear.

Find them here for $34.99 — use coupon code GREENMONDAY20 to get them for $27.99.

xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones

These premium earbuds will be your next set of everyday earphones.

If you’re looking for a great set of all-around earbuds, look no further than these xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones. Easy to use and made out of premium materials, these earbuds will be your everyday go to headphones.

Find them here for $79.99 — use coupon code GREENMONDAY20 to get them for $63.99.

AirTaps True Wireless Earbuds with Water-Resistance

Listen to podcasts and music all day with these discreet buds.

You can’t get much more minimalist than these AirTaps True Wireless Earbuds. You can listen to your music or podcasts for hours, quickly get a recharge in just an hour and wear them in all weather.

Find them here for $39 — use coupon code GREENMONDAY20 to get them for $31.20.

Metallic True Wireless Earbuds & Charging Case

Compact and lightweight, these wireless earbuds come with a metallic charging case.

Stylish and functional, these Metallic True Wireless Earbuds & Charging Case offer up a cool metallic look and high audio quality. The included charging case helps ensure the buds stay together.

Find them here for $19.99 — use coupon code GREENMONDAY20 to get them for $15.99.

