Country superstar Blake Shelton sounded off on his Dec. 13 release for “Fully Loaded: God’s Country” in an interview with USA Today, crediting God for all his success.

What are the details?

USA Today reported that “2019 became the year Shelton found God” and “felt his faith soar.”

In “Jesus Got a Tight Grip,” one of the album’s singles, Shelton sings of Jesus’ “tight grip” on his soul. The song continues, “The devil reaches out but he can’t grab hold because Jesus got a tight grip on my soul.”

Shelton said that his faith in God began with his relationship with girlfriend and pop star Gwen Stefani, who he’s been with since 2015. It was Stefani who reportedly encouraged him to start attending church.

“I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life,” Shelton said. “The biggest part of that is just how [Stefani] came into my life and now our relationship. It’s just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn’t make sense. If you put God into it, everything that’s happened with us makes sense.”

Shelton pointed out that when he first listened to his song, “God’s Country,” everything fell into place.

“It was the most shocking moment I’ve had in my 20 years of doing this,” Shelton said. “I was in a place that I consider to be God’s country doing the thing that makes me feel the most connected to God, which is working on the land. I heard that song, and I had one of those moments that you hear people talk about … where they say they pulled over on the side of the highway and listened. I literally had that moment.”

Shelton’s full album, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country,” hits the shelves on Dec. 13.