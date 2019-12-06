Though the mills of God grind slowly, yet they grind exceeding small; Though with patience He stands waiting, with exactness grinds He all. – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

The self-anointed elitists of both parties and their Deep State handlers have passed the point of no return in their war against America and its citizens.

The elitists had no choice, of course. Generations of political corruption and theft of taxpayer resources forced them to “resist” Trump’s outsider victory as president no matter what. If he remained as president, their corruption and criminality would be exposed and punished. Justice served.

As corruption increased over the decades, the cost to taxpayers simply grew beyond what we could afford. When corruption alone could not fund such extravagant lifestyles, our elitists were forced to resort to treason to keep the money coming in. Although more profitable, treason is also far more dangerous – unless you control the government of the nation being sold out to its enemies.

Foreign aid, once passed to another nation, becomes their money. Internal controls – if that nation has any – determine how the money is spent. Does the bulk of the money end up being returned to the people in our government who released that aid? We never know. We have no idea where the money goes. If we had a real media in this country – not one busy covering up corruption among our elites – then perhaps we would have learned before now that things had progressed beyond the point of no return.

When foreign aid becomes too tough of a sell to the folks back home, there is always the outright sale of American assets, such as uranium, to a nation like Russia that history shows we could face in a hot war. Or the sale of missile technology to China, whose communist leadership it turns out is nobody’s friend. Or the plane loads of cash delivered to Iran as part of a “deal” never approved by the Senate. Billions and billions served, but in whose pocket or purse is the money now?

Corruption seems to be viewed as a charitable endeavor by our elites. Perhaps that is why they have employed the 501(c)(3) charitable corporation to handle their payoffs? Why not use a tool that Americans are familiar with and regularly donate to for the purpose of doing good? It always works for a while, until someone asks: “Hey! Where did the money go?” Well, they certainly were doing good for themselves until somebody wanted to follow the money.

The godfather of all this corruption seems to be the climate change bandwagon. Today’s snowflakes are so easy to manipulate that global warming, then cooling, now just climate change (which it always has done) was to be the ultimate (trillions in graft) income redistribution plan for our corrupt elites. Redistributing the money from us to them was to be their permanent path to limitless wealth, even if it meant bankrupting the entire world. Yeah, the same people who complain in the news about wealth inequality.

But how have they gone beyond the point of no return? They have failed to understand that the coming anger and rage directed against them by members of the other political party over their relentless pursuit of Trump is the smaller part of their problem. The real backlash and rage against them will come from the people they have betrayed with their lies and encouraged to strike out at friends and neighbors. The tools of violence in the streets that they so eagerly taught the “resistance” will soon be turned on them. Nobody likes betrayal or playing the fool.

I’ll make just one prediction here: When the woke snowflakes begin to understand the educational fraud committed against them to make them into the resistance, political fools and student loan serfs, the endowments of the largest universities in this nation will see their generations of funds emptied through court decisions that go against them. If just one of these cases gets to a jury, they are finished.

There won’t be much sympathy from Middle America. Generations of stolen prosperity will fuel the fires of outrage once the elites’ carefully crafted resistance fighters become a “woke mobocracy” and turn on their creators. Viva la justice.

