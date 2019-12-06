On Friday, far-left activist Greta Thunberg struck a somber, defeatist tone while speaking to fellow climate activists gathered at the United Nations climate talks in Madrid, Spain.

The Swedish teen complained that school climate strikes have “achieved nothing” and claimed that opponents of her radical agenda are trying to “silence” her and her supporters. Thunberg also claimed people are currently “suffering and dying” due to effects of supposed man-made climate change.

“The global wave of school strikes for the climate over the past year has ‘achieved nothing’ because greenhouse gas emissions have continued to rise,” Thunberg reportedly told fellow activists, according to The Guardian.

“I’m just an activist and we need more activists,” the 16-year-old said. “Some people are afraid to change – they try so desperately to silence us.”

“We can’t go on like this; it is not sustainable that children skip school and we don’t want to continue – we would love some action from the people in power. People are suffering and dying today. We can’t wait any longer,” Thunberg warned.

The climate extremist expressed little hope in governments across the globe acting in a manner she sees fit to save the world from apparent destruction.

“I sincerely hope COP25 will reach something concrete and increase awareness among people,” Thunberg said, “and that world leaders and people in power grasp the urgency of the climate crisis, because right now it does not seem that they are.”

Since 2017, Thunberg has been pushed by politicos on the far-left and their allies in the media to lead the climate change agenda, which conveniently promotes socialist policies as solutions. In September, the teen cemented her role as climate leader with a radical, doomsday speech at the UN.

“My message is that we’ll be watching you,” Thunberg warned during the speech, The Daily Wire reported. “This is all wrong, I shouldn’t be up here, I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet, you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet I’m one of the lucky ones.”

“People are suffering; people are dying,” the teen claimed. “Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth.”

As noted by The Guardian, “greenhouse gas emissions have risen by 4%” since the Paris Accords were signed.

Oddly, Thunberg did not mention China during the infamous U.N. speech, nor during her latest address to climate activists, despite the nation leading in carbon emissions. Notably, Thunberg has also yet to visit China to give one of her most important lectures.

“With the world’s largest population and for decades one of the fastest growing economies, China is far and away the world’s top CO2 emitter,” USA Today reported this summer, using data collecting in 2017. “Close to 10,000 million metric tons of CO2 from burning fossil fuel were emitted by the superpower in 2017. On a per capita basis, China’s CO2 emissions of 7.1 metric tons per person trail that of most countries on this list but still rank in the top 50 worldwide.”

“Driving China’s CO2 emissions is the nation’s massive coal production,” the reported noted. “China’s generation of electricity from coal has dropped slightly from 75% in 1992 to 70% in 2015. Still, overall coal production has tripled since 2000 to nearly 4,000 million metric tons – approximately half of all global coal production.”