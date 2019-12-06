Thursday on C-SPAN, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) discussed impeachment, saying “there is no limit” to how many times the House and Senate can try to impeach President Donald Trump.

Green said he suspects Trump will have additional offenses in the future, so he believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will “move forward” with a vote to impeach Trump for his alleged quid pro quo demand with Ukraine and then try again “at a later time” if they find more during their investigations.

“A president can be impeached more than once,” Green advised. “So, we can do this: we can move forward with what we have on the table currently, we can take this before the Senate and we can still investigate other issues, and when the president has committed additional offenses – and my suspicion is that he will – we can take those before the Senate.”

He continued, “There is no limit on the number of times the Senate can vote to convict or not a president, no limit to the number of times the House can vote to impeach or not a president. So, my belief is that [Pelosi] will probably say we’re going to move forward with what we have now, but we’re not going to end investigations and that there may be possible opportunities to do other things at a later time.”

