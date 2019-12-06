The Democrats are not acting like they are winning. The stress of their criminal activities during the Obama Administration coming out and their non-crime impeachment of President Trump is starting to take its toll.

The Democrat’s impeachment sham is coming undone. The more light that shines on it, the worse it gets. Wednesday’s performance by far-left Democrat elites in the law profession proved a disaster. This was the last thing the Democrats expected in the push of their no-crime unconstitutional impeachment of President Trump.

The lone Republican lawyer allowed to present was actually a Democrat. But he was honest in pointing out that the Democrats are doing what they are claiming the President had done –

The Democrats are right about one thing – someone did abuse their power. But it’s not @RealDonaldTrump. It’s THEM. Their impeachment sham is a #JerryRigged #SchiffShow pic.twitter.com/D3zHECp0wr — Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 5, 2019

So of course Speaker Pelosi began Thursday with a press conference where she announced that the Democrats were moving ahead with impeachment, to hell with laws and the constitution. The markets didn’t change as a result as if to say we knew all along the Democrats were going to do this. It’s no surprise but President Trump will still be President.

Next, the President’s daily approval rating went up – a stick in Pelosi’s eye –

Then Pelosi went in front of the press and when asked if she hated President Trump, she blew a gasket –

She didn’t look like she was winning –

I talk to Trump campaign people often. None of them have been worried about impeachment. This thing back fired. Hence why Pelosi is melting down, Biden is calling people fat. Now Dems are trapped and must go forward. Pickett’s Charge vibe. — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 5, 2019

She responded claiming she doesn’t hate because she’s a good Catholic. This received responses from good Catholics –

As a Catholic, I’m sick of your saying “as a Catholic.” https://t.co/MGDgVBsY9z — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) December 5, 2019

Then Joe Biden at an event in Iowa called a man fat who asked about Biden’s son Hunter and his being placed on a corrupt Ukrainian Gas Company Board –

Biden Loses It At Iowa Voter-Voter Responds With Interview Ripping Biden https://t.co/I3vgE7oTFz via @yidwithlid — Peter Palumbo (@PeterPalumbo1) December 6, 2019

It looks like Biden gets upset when you talk about the Ukraine – Rudy may know why –

…to the US assisting Ukraine with its anti-corruption reforms. The American people will learn that Biden & other Obama administration officials, contributed to the increased level of corruption in Ukraine between 2014 to 2016. This evidence will all be released very soon. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 5, 2019

Everybody knew the Democrats would impeach President Trump for a ham sandwich which they are doing. They may be now finally realizing that nobody is shocked with their false accusations or fake news media smears of President Trump. Democrats are losing bigly.

The post Democrats Are Unraveling – They Know They Are Caught Pushing a Non-Crime Sham Impeachment appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.