Top Democrats called for restricting Americans’ constitutionally protected Second Amendment rights on Friday in response to an alleged Saudi Arabian military official opening fire and killing several people at a U.S. naval base in Florida.

Several of the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates, including a couple of the top-tier contenders, rushed to politicize the attack.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tweeted: “Pearl Harbor. Pensacola. Not even our military bases are safe from gun violence. I’m heartsick for the victims and their families. We must end this epidemic and protect the lives of our service members.”

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg tweeted: “While we wait for more information, my thoughts are with the victims and their families. Service members and the dedicated civilians who support them deserve nothing less than safety on American soil and communities free from gun violence. Enough.”

Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro tweeted: “Not even our military bases are safe from mass shootings. From Pearl Harbor to Pensacola, gun violence is destroying our communities. My deepest condolences to the grieving families. This can’t be the world we want our kids to grow up in. We must act.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) tweeted: “The shooting in Pensacola has wounded several people and taken the lives of at least three victims. This is the second shooting to happen this week at a Navy base. As we learn more about the situation, there’s one thing we know: Gun violence just has to stop.”

Marianne Williamson, who is surprisingly still in the race, tweeted: “What will it take to wage peace? It will take outer work and it will also take inner work. It will take regulating our guns and it will also take regulating our hearts.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said in response to the attack that the attack was not merely murder, but “an act of terrorism.”

“If this were a murder, it would typically be investigated by NCIS … but this was not a murder,” Gaetz said. “This was an act of terrorism and as we speak the investigation is being handed over from the NCIS to the FBI, that is the signal that this will now be treated by our government as an act of terrorism, not a murder.”

“Major news organizations are now reporting the information that we began to learn earlier this morning that it was a Saudi Arabian military official in Pensacola, in our community for training, who committed these murderous acts and this terrible, terrible violence at NAS Pensacola,” Gaetz added. “This event represents a serious failure in the vetting process and in the way in which we invite these people into our community. So today, as we learn more as the investigation continues to unfold … I’m going to be very active in working with the Department of Defense and the Department of State to ensure that we have extreme vetting for the people that come into our country on our bases and in our communities.”