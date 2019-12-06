Alexandra Chalupa

Democrat lawmakers freaked after Republican Senators Chuck Grassley (IA), Lindsey Graham (SC) and Ron Johnson (WI) announced they are seeking “staff-led transcribed interviews” DNC operative Alexandra Chalupa had with Ukrainian officials during the 2016 election.

Recall, Alexandra Chalupa met with Ukrainian officials at the Ukrainian embassy and was given damaging information on Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Left-wing sites such as Politico reported on Alexandra Chalupa’s meetings with Ukrainian officials during the 2016 election in order to aid Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

“The interview and records requests are a continuation of an inquiry that Grassley launched in 2017 following news reports that a Democratic National Committee consultant solicited derogatory information on the Trump campaign from Ukrainian embassy officials prior to the 2016 election According to those reports, elements of the Ukrainian government were actively working to undermine candidate Trump’s electoral prospects in favor of Hillary Clinton,” the Senators wrote.

“In additional to the production of relevant records, Johnson, Grassley and Graham are requesting staff-led transcribed interviews with then-DNC consultant Alexandra Chalupa, who reportedly solicited damaging information on Trump campaign associates and lobbied Congress to launch a congressional investigation months before the election. They are also seeking a similar interview with Andrii Telizhenko, a political officer within the Ukrainian embassy at the time. According to reports, Telizhenko was ordered to assist in an off-the-books investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia he said was being coordinated between Ukrainian officials and “the Hillary team.” That investigation included then-Trump campaign advisor Paul Manafort’s prior business dealings in the region. A CBS News analysis of the reported arrangement noted that “it’s deeply unusual for an American campaign to be working with foreign assets like this, regardless of whether it’s Ukraine or Russia.”” the GOP Senators concluded.

The “dirt” Alexandra Chalupa got on Paul Manafort during the 2016 election was eventually used to put Manafort in prison and here we are years later and still no indictments of any of the Deep State FBI/DOJ coup plotters or Crooked Hillary’s minions.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer came unhinged and accused the Republican Senators of pushing Vladimir Putin’s talking points and conspiracy theories.

Schumer: When Vladimir Putin says stoop, Senate Republicans are asking: how low? Putin..couldn’t have cooked up a more useful tool for spreading conjured and baseless conspiracy theories than the one Chairmen Graham, Grassley and Johnson announced today. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 6, 2019

Schumer: Every day that Senate Republicans parrot Putin’s talking points further undermines our democracy— & our national security—& raises questions about why the Republican majority in the Senate continues to block legislation to better secure our elections from Putin’s assault — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 6, 2019

“Contrary to the popular narrative in the ‘main stream media’ that Ukrainian involvement in the 2016 election has been debunked, or ‘no evidence exists,’ there are many unanswered questions that have festered for years,” the GOP Senators said anticipating lying Dens like Schumer screeching that this is all a made up conspiracy theory.

The entire Russian collusion canard began in Ukraine which is why the Democrats are freaking out that Trump, Rudy Giuliani and GOP Senators are probing Ukraine.

