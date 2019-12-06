House Democrats are calling for a full investigation into the death of a migrant teenager who died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection last May, ABC News reports.

Carlos Gregorio Hernandez Vasquez, a 16-year-old from Guatemala, died after collapsing in a Border Patrol holding cell after arriving in the U.S. with the flu. According to The New York Times, a nurse practitioner at a federal processing center who examined Hernandez Vasquez recommended that he be re-evaluated and hospitalized after finding that he was running a 103-degree fever, but he was instead left in the cell where he eventually died.

“The inconsistencies between Border Patrol’s official account and this video regarding the death of a migrant child is disturbing,” the House Homeland Security Committee tweeted on Thursday. “We need answers from Border Patrol on why their account doesn’t match up with this video.”

“Not only did CBP hold Carlos longer than the legal limit and apparently fail to care for him while he was sick, the agency seems to have been untruthful with Congress and the public about the circumstances around his tragic death. This is inexcusable,” Homeland Security Committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement to ABC News.

“The DHS Office of Inspector General should examine all video from Carlos’ time in custody, complete their investigation expeditiously, and release their findings as soon as possible,” the congressman added.

“The investigation into the death of Carlos Gregorio Hernandez Vasquez is ongoing,” a spokesperson for CBP said in a statement. “While we cannot discuss specific information or details of this investigation, we can tell you that the Department of Homeland Security and this agency are looking into all aspects of this case to ensure all procedures were followed.”