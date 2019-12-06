House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) stated Friday that the November jobs report – which showed a record high in Americans employed for the sixth consecutive month that caused the unemployment rate to fall to 3.5 percent, matching the lowest level in 50 years – “offers little solace” to Americans.

Craig Bannister noted Pelosi’s comments at CNSNews.com upon the release of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics November jobs report: “Despite some encouraging numbers, the November jobs report offers little solace to the farmers and hard-working families who are struggling to stay above water with the costs of living rising and uncertainty surging.”

Pelosi directed attention away from President Donald Trump’s triumphant news on jobs and the economy. Instead, she focused on a Democrat bill to control the prices of prescription drugs:

We must take action to strengthen the health and financial security of America’s seniors and families. Next week, the House will pass our transformational Lower Drug Costs Now Act to finally stop Americans from having to pay more for their medicines than what Big Pharma charges for the same drugs in other countries. When we lower out-of-control prescription drug prices, we deliver huge savings for patients, employers and taxpayers – which we will reinvest in the search for cures and historic new vision, dental and hearing benefits for Medicare beneficiaries.

GREAT JOBS REPORT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

“This is a blowout. Look at these manufacturing numbers, a blowout.” @MariaBartiromo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

Stock Markets Up Record Numbers. For this year alone, Dow up 18.65%, S&P up 24.36%, Nasdaq Composite up 29.17%. “It’s the economy, stupid.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

“The imaginary recession of 2019 is over,” wrote John Carney of Breitbart News, adding:

Average hourly wages are up 3.14 percent compared with last year, above economist expectations. In manufacturing, the average workweek increased by 0.1 hour to 40.5 hours. Average hourly ages of private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees rose by 7 cents in the month to $23.83, a 0.22 percent gain.

Additionally, the unemployment rate for black men remained at its lowest level ever in November.

On Thursday, Pelosi said the House Judiciary Committee will begin drafting articles of impeachment against Trump:

“House Democrats will continue to work relentlessly to deliver progress For The People: lower health care costs, bigger paychecks, cleaner government,” Pelosi said Friday.