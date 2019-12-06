(CNBC) Stocks surged on Friday on the back of U.S. jobs growth that easily topped analyst expectations as Wall Street wrapped up a choppy week of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 337.27 points, or 1.2% at 28,015.06. Friday’s performance was the Dow’s best since Oct. 4, when it rallied 1.4%. The S&P 500 closed 0.9% higher at 3,145.91 — its biggest one-day gain since Oct. 15 — while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1% to 8,656.53.

Shares of 3M led the Dow’s strong gains, rising more than 4%. The energy sector was the best performer in the S&P 500, jumping 2%. Industrials and financials rose more than 1% each. Google-parent Alphabet closed 0.9% higher and hit an all-time high. Apple shares also reached record levels, gaining 1.9%. Goldman Sachs shares jumped 3.4%.

Read the full story ›