Adam Baldwin, the award-winning narrator and actor who starred in “Full Metal Jacket,” will perform a dramatic reading of Inspector General Michael Horowitz’ report outlining the origins of the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign.

The report, which will be released on Monday, Dec. 9, will explain the origins of the notorious FISA warrant that began the Russia investigation, and explore the other ways the FBI monitored Trump.

The performance will be produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney as a series of podcast episodes in the “verbatim” genre, according to a press release obtained by the Daily Wire. In the verbatim genre, readers narrate stories using the words of official reports and investigations.

Previous IG reports have consisted of as many as sixteen chapters, and the Baldwin rendition will make each chapter of the report its own episode.

“This is a report that’s going to tell you the truth,” Mollie Hemingway, a senior editor at The Federalist, told McAleer in a podcast interview announcing the project.

Hemingway was an early skeptic of the Russia collusion theory, and explains that the report will expose what high-level FBI officials, such as Comey, Strzok and Page, were doing “behind closed doors.”

Although information about what the IG report will contain is limited, the Daily Wire reported last month that “an FBI official is under criminal investigation for allegedly altering a document that was central to the FBI’s surveillance of a Trump campaign official in 2016.”

The New York Times has since reported that “sources familiar with a draft” of the report say that Trump and his supporters will be largely disappointed with the findings, revealing that the “Justice Department’s inspector general found no evidence that the F.B.I. attempted to place undercover agents or informants inside Donald J. Trump’s campaign in 2016.”

As reported by the Daily Wire, the Times previously said that the FBI tried to get information out of Trump campaign officials, but has since emphasized that agents weren’t “seeking inside campaign information or a role in the organization.”

Neither the Daily Wire nor the Times has reviewed a draft of the IG report.



McAleer has gained notoriety for telling stories that few others dare to tell. In 2017, McAleer and McElhinney published “Gosnell: The Untold Story of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer,” a book about the prominent Philadelphia abortionist who was convicted of murdering infants born alive.

Within the “verbatim” genre, McAleer is perhaps best known for FERGUSON, a dramatic reading that uses court records to show the events that led to the death of Michael Brown. The goal of the play was to tell audiences the truth, and provide an understanding as to why the Department of Justice found that officer Darren Wilson was justified in shooting Brown.

Baldwin has previously been nominated for awards in narration, specifically for his reading of Larry Coreia’s science-fiction audiobook, “The Adventures of Tom Stranger: Interdimensional Insurance Agent.”

“We couldn’t have a better voice,” says McElhinney. “This is the guy that you want to hear.”

Anyone interested in receiving a notification when the first podcast episode of “The Inspector General’s Report” is available can sign up at the project’s website. Watch the podcast announcement video below.

