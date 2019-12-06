Jeremy Clarkson, the famed former host of BBC’s “Top Gear,” slammed far-left climate extremist Greta Thunberg in a new interview this week, calling her “mad,” “dangerous,” and saying that she needs to “shut up and go back to school.”

“She’s mad and she’s dangerous and she’s causing young children sleepless nights with her idiocy,” Clarkson said in an interview this week, according to The Daily Mail. “I think she needs to go back to school and shut up.”

Clarkon’s blistering comments about Thunberg, who is known for making alarmist climate statements in melodramatic fashion, followed his rant about her last week when he described her in an interview with the Independent as “that weird Swede running around making all sorts of ‘we’re going to die’ noises.”

“But rather than having her jumping up and down and waving her arms in the air, you can actually go there and say, ‘Bloody hell, fire! Look at what this climate change has done to this place,’” Clarkson continued. “We simply said, ‘Here’s an example of it.’ What do you want me to do now? Get on my carbon fiber yacht and go and shout at Donald Trump?”

When further asked about Thunberg, Clarkson responded: “She’s a stupid idiot.”

“I think she’s a weird Swede with a bad temper. Nothing will be achieved by sailing across the ocean in a diesel-powered yacht, and then lying about the diesel engine,” Clarkson continued. “And did you see she went to Chile for the climate conference which was then moved to Madrid? I literally s**t myself laughing. She’s an idiot because scientists will solve this, and nobody is going to solve it by running around and going on strike and not going to school, because then you’re not in your science lessons, so she’s a fool.”

In a recent op-ed, Thunberg declared that using fossil fuels “threatens our very existence” and that her far-left activism was about “changing perceptions” and “shifting” “public opinion” on climate change and getting “schoolchildren” to lead “the way in raising awareness.”

“Fossil fuels are literally choking the life from us,” Thunberg asserted. “That action must be powerful and wide-ranging. After all, the climate crisis is not just about the environment. It is a crisis of human rights, of justice, and of political will. Colonial, racist, and patriarchal systems of oppression have created and fueled it. We need to dismantle them all. Our political leaders can no longer shirk their responsibilities.”

Thunberg said that her goal in her “climate resistance movement” is “to change everything,” adding, “we will become louder and louder.”

In September, Thunberg had a public meltdown at the United Nations, where she claimed, “This is all wrong, I shouldn’t be up here, I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet, you all come to us young people for hope, how dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words and yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering, people are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you.”

Some have suggested that Thunberg’s melodramatic performances stem from the fact that, as The Washington Examiner put it, Thunberg has “stage-parents, literally”: “Her mother sang opera internationally until the teenager convinced her to quit due to greenhouse gas emissions from flying, and her father and grandfather both gained fame through acting and directing.”

