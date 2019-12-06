Kentucky Judge Dawn Gentry faces nine charges of misconduct in her courthouse. According to reports Gentry would hold threeways in her chambers and serve alcohol.

Judge Gentry also threatened workers to support her campaign or lose their job.

WFLA reported:

A Kentucky judge is facing nine charges of misconduct after an investigation revealed she treated the courthouse like her own personal swingers club. Officials say that the issues began when Kenton County Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry decided to hire Stephen Penrose, a former pastor who plays guitar in her band. During her tenure as a judge, Gentry reportedly allowed staffers to drink and store alcohol in the courthouse. On at least one occasion, she had a threesome with Penrose and her secretary, Laura Aubrey, during work hours. She also tried to pressure one of her co-workers, Katherine Schulz, into having a threesome with her and Penrose. Gentry flirted with Schulz on Snapchat and asked her to seduce her husband and convince him to come to the courthouse to have sex. Officials also accused Gentry of abusing her position by forcing staffers to support her reelection campaign. According to the complaints, she fired employees who refused to donate to her campaign and replaced them with people who supported her campaign.

