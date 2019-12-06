Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry has been hit with nine misconduct charges by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission

A female judge in Kentucky has been accused of having threesomes in her chambers and allowing employees to get drunk on the job.

Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry allegedly gave attorneys preferential treatment if they appeased her sexual demands and donated to her campaigns for re-election.

The 38-year-old has now been hit with nine misconduct charges.

According to an investigation by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, she flirted with attorneys over Snapchat, put pressure on them to sleep with her and, in one case, asked a female attorney to join her in a threesome with her former church pastor turned lover.

On one occasion, she and the former pastor are said to have had a threesome with her secretary.

Gentry serves as a family court judge for Kenton County which is south of the Kentucky-Ohio state line near Cincinnati.

According to people who complained to the commission, she used the courthouse as a fun house to have sex with former pastor. Stephen Penrose.

She and Penrose are in a band together. According to Gentry’s ex-husband, they were having an affair during her marriage. Penrose plays the guitar in the band and Gentry plays the bass.

Despite their relationship, Gentry gave Penrose a job in the court as a case specialist.

The judge hired her alleged lover, Stephen Penrose, who she is in a band with. They are shown during one of their country music band’s gigs.

Gentry hired Penrose, a former pastor turned guitar player as a case specialist. It is unclear if he has any legal experience. Katherine Schulz (right) is one of the woman who claims Gentry asked her for group sex. She said no

Gentry, shown with two cops, who are unrelated to the allegations, gives preferential treatment to attorneys who meet her sexual demands, it is claimed

She fired the woman who had bee in the position to make room for him, it is claimed.

She then allegedly tried to involve attorneys in her sex life.

Katherine Schulz sat on a panel with Gentry that was set up to hear cases about abused children.

She claims that Gentry told her to download Snapchat and then used it to ask her to seduce her now ex-husband, Brian Gentry, and also join her in group sex.

Schulz said in an affidavit obtained by The Cincinnati Enquirer that Gentry was trying to have her sleep with her estranged husband so she could then pin her divorce on him being unfaithful.

She then asked Schulz to have sex with her and Penrose at a legal conference, she claimed.

The courthouse in Kenton County, Kentucky, where Gentry allegedly had sex and allowed drinking in her office

When she declined that request, their friendship turned sour, she said. Schulz later resigned from the panel.

Mike Hummel, who was also on the panel, said he was replaced with someone who donated four times as much as he did to Gentry’s re-election campaign.

He says she used her power on the bench to drum up donations.

The judge is now waiting for a disciplinary hearing which is due to happen in the next two or three months. She denies the allegations.

Gentry filed for divorce from her husband in April this year.

They took the case to a different county and asked for the records to be sealed.

A judge agreed but, after an appeal from The Cincinnati Enquirer, unsealed their docket.

It however gleaned no information about her job, aside from the fact she earns $136,000 a year.

The pair have two daughters together and were featured heavily in photographs together as part of her election campaign.