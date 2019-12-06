There are many different ways to honor those who have been lost under tragic circumstances. When something as public as a shooting takes place, it hurts an entire community as well as the families of the victims.

Perhaps that’s why one man has decided to remember the victims of the El Paso shooting in a public way, inviting the community to join in to honor the lives lost.

Tony Olguin from El Paso, Texas, used to work at the Cielo Vista Walmart, according to KTSM-TV. He told the news outlet that he wanted to express both his sorrow and gratitude in a unique way.

“I’m really proud of the team, the management team at 2201, acting so brave in a situation like this,” he said. “So again this is something we also wanted to do for them as well.”

The Olguin family has become well-known for its Christmas displays. For ten years now they have put time and effort into creating a spectacular display — and this year’s design is no different.

Starting in October, the Olguins began assembling their lights, choosing pieces very specifically and placing special emphasis on groupings of 22 for the number of people who were killed.

“5days lights come on!!” Tony Olguin wrote in a Facebook post. “Dedicated to the 22 innocent lives lost that terrible day 8/3/2019. 22candy canes 22Red Bows 22xmas trees 22lit up angel figures through out my light display.”

“Dedicated to the 22 families who wont have that loved one with them this Xmas and to my brave Walmart Family who acted with such bravery in the face of evil!! #ELPASOSTRONG!!!”

Olguin admitted that this year’s setup was a little different, considering the circumstances.

“Im not gonna lie,” he commented on his own post. “I was getting emotional putting this up. I keep hearing about everyone wanting all these gifts for Xmas..when there’s families out there just wishing they could be with their loved ones this Xmas season..May they find peace during these times…”

The yard and house are covered in decor, and the yard proudly displays an “El Paso Strong” banner just to make the display’s intent very clear. While everyone is invited to gaze upon the lights, Olguin expressed his desire that those personally affected by the shooting will take some comfort from their efforts.

“We wanted to give something back to the victims, to the families of the tragedy on August 3,” he told KTSM. “We wanted to let them know that we’re thinking of them, we’re with them during the holiday season.”

Even Brandon, the youngest member of the Olguin family, got in on the holiday spirit and helped with the preparation.

“It’s cool and it’s good for the community,” the boy said in an interview.

“Thank you guys so much for the love and support!!!” Tony Olguin commented on his Facebook post. “Me and my family really are touched!!! Much love!! Happy Holidays to you all!!!!”

