Harvey Weinstein was helped into court in Manhattan on Friday for a hearing on his sexual assault case where prosecutors tried to claim that he had violated bail conditions by ‘mishandling’ his electronic ankle monitor.

The 67-year-old looked frailer than at his last appearance, clinging on to one of his aides as he made his way into the courthouse while another carried a cane.

After the brief hearing, his attorneys told gathered media that the case had taken a toll on his health and that he was suffering back problems.

‘In terms of his health you know, you see, this is tough. This is tough on anybody going through this and dealing with the scrutiny not only in the courtroom but in the court of public opinion.

‘He has some back issues that we’re hoping to address this week and that’s where his health stands… you can tell,’ Donna Rotunno said.

Friday’s hearing was to determine bail hearings again before state law changes in January.

The judge intends to keep Weinstein’s bail at $1million but the case will return to court next Wednesday for a final decision.

The law change eliminates cash bails for nonviolent crimes, making it easier for poorer defendants to await trial at home instead of in custody.

Harvey Weinstein was helped by an aide into court on Friday as he arrived for a hearing on his sex crimes trial

Weinstein walked with the help of an aide and another carried a walking stick as he arrived in court

Weinstein on Friday (left) and (right) in 2017, before the scandal.

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors argued Weinstein could not be trusted because they claimed he had tried to tamper with his ankle monitor.

They pointed to an incident where he left home without a piece if equipment which activates the monitor.

His attorneys say it has never come off his ankle but that it has sometimes been out of range.

They said he accidentally left the piece of equipment that activates the monitor only once and that he ‘immediately’ went home when he realized what he’d done.

‘The minute he realised he forgot it, he made a phone call,’ she said.

She later emphasized outside court: ‘The monitor is on his ankle at all times.’

Weinstein will go to trial in New York in January on five counts; first degree rape, third degree rape, criminal sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

The charges relate to two incidents involving two women; one who says she was raped by him in March 2013 and one who says he forced her into performing oral sex on him in 2006.

He has repeatedly tried to have the case against him thrown out.

On Friday, his lawyers said prosecutors were unfairly utilizing the media to convict Weinstein in the court of public opinion before letting the case go to trial.

His lawyer, Donna Rotunno, accused Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi of relying on Ronan Farrow and New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who led to Weinstein’s demise with separate exposes in October 2017 to help her case.

‘The media [is] already out on the case – Ronan Farrow and Jodi and Megan do that for her,’ she said.

Weinstein was originally charged in May 2018 over two alleged incidents; the 2013 ‘rape’ and a 2004 incident involving Lucia Evans who said he had forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Weinstein emerged from the courtroom with his hands behind his back but he was not handcuffed

Before stepping out of the courthouse, it appeared someone in his entourage offered him a walking stick but he did not use it

The third incident, which he remains charged over, was first revealed in a second indictment in August 2018.

The charge relating to Evans’ allegation was dropped in October 2018, however, after his lawyer’s proved that one of the detectives leading the case had failed to tell prosecutors that a witness doubted her account.

The two indictments have now been consolidated into one and he will face trial over the alleged rape in 2013 and alleged oral sex in 2006.

He has always vehemently denied any allegation that he forced anyone into oral sex.

The charges resulted from an avalanche of allegations which began in October 2017.

Actress Annabella Sciorra will testify in court that he raped her too.

Weinstein’s legal entourage, arriving with him. Someone in the group was carrying a walking stick for the movie mogul

Weinstein passing through security in the courthouse on Friday morning

Weinstein being helped out of court on Friday. He will return to the courthouse for a final decision from the judge on Wednesday

She claimed in an interview with The New Yorker that Weinstein fought his way into her apartment and raped her in 1993 or 1994.

They had been at a dinner when, she claims, he forced his way into the apartment after dropping her off in a car.

She alleged: ‘He shoved me onto the bed, and he got on top of me. I kicked and yelled.’

She claimed he ejaculated on her nightgown, which was a family heirloom from Italy, and said: ‘I have impeccable timing.’

Sciorra said struggled for years with whether or not to speak out.

When she was first contacted by Ronan Farrow in March 2017 – before the scandal broke – she denied it.

She then made the rape allegation in an interview in October that year, after a handful of women had also spoken out about him.