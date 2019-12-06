PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles fans will get a kick out of this. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones got testy and foul-mouthed during a radio show interview following the team’s loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

Jones, still upset with the Cowboys losing their third straight game, called into 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. When asked if he was embarrassed by the loss, Jones went off.

“Get your damn act together yourself. OK? Settle down just a little bit,” Jones said. “I don’t like your attitude to come in. I’ve been traveling all night and don’t have the patience to jack with you today.”

He also cursed on air and had to be cut off at one point.

“Do you understand bulls***?” Jones said.

Yep – exactly what happened. Jerry Jones is back on https://t.co/2PVVv69HdX https://t.co/XO1Ol1yjaS — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) December 6, 2019

The Cowboys have been in a free fall as they dropped to 6-7 on the season. They are still in first place in the dumpster fire of the NFC East, but the Eagles are only a half-game out.

The Eagles will be tied for first if they beat the New York Giants on Monday night.