GOP Ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) sent off a letter on Friday to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) demanding the Republican minority hearing day before the committee decides articles of impeachment.

Republicans are owed a day to call in their own witnesses.

Rep. Collins called on Nadler to contact his office to schedule the day.

Of course, Democrats fear a day of minority witnesses will destroy their complete sham of an impeachment process based on lies and hearsay.

