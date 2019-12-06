GOP Ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) sent off a letter on Friday to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) demanding the Republican minority hearing day before the committee decides articles of impeachment.

Republicans are owed a day to call in their own witnesses.

Rep. Collins called on Nadler to contact his office to schedule the day.

Of course, Democrats fear a day of minority witnesses will destroy their complete sham of an impeachment process based on lies and hearsay.

The minority hearing day must take place before the #JudiciaryCommittee considers articles of impeachment. The demand has been made, and the rules are clear. pic.twitter.com/hDHpXNrxuB — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 6, 2019

