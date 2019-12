(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — At least five people were injured in a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The shooting occurred early Friday morning. The gunman is confirmed to be dead.

Gunfire came around 6:30 a.m., according to Jason Bortz the public affairs officer for NAS Pensacola.

“Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter,” the station’s Facebook page said.

