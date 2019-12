(THE BLAZE) Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton loudly declared to radio shock jock Howard Stern that — contrary to numerous, longstanding rumors — she’s “never even been tempted” to have a lesbian affair and that “I actually like men.”

Clinton also told Stern during Wednesday’s interview that her pre-Bill Clinton boyfriend was “really handsome” and resembled a “Greek god,” NBC News reported.

Upon hearing Clinton say she likes men, Stern pushed for more information.

