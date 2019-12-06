Congressional candidate Pete D’Abrosca appeared on Friday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to make his case for a 10 year moratorium on all immigration.

D’Abrosca, running in the GOP primary against North Carolina Rep. David Rouzer, explained that his plan calls for “no net immigration to the United States.”

“So, about 200,000 people leave the United States every year,” he told Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “Bringing in 200,000 legal aliens would be fine, but bottom line, we would like to have no population increase from legal immigration.”

“You are not allowed to say that,” Carlson replied. “So the left has decided, because the left controls the terms that the right uses, as you know, and the right goes along with this, and you’re allowed to say under duress that you’re against illegal immigration but you’re never allowed to say that there should be some absolute cap. Why are you saying that?”

“Those are the old party rules,” said D’Abrosca, “and I think that there is a new Republican Party in town. It’s people like myself who are younger and less controlled by, should we say, the conservative inc. crowd or maybe the donor class in Washington, D.C. and the political elites. We understand the game.”

“I mean, tell me what your rationale is, though,” said Carlson. “I mean, they are they going to attack you, probably, on a bunch of different levels for saying this. Why should people agree with your idea?”

The North Carolina congressional candidate pointed to a working class that “continues to dwindle” before contending that legal immigration – currently at around a million per year – is exacerbating the situation by suppressing wages across the board and introducing competition for high paying jobs. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: America’s Elites Want ‘Immigration Without Limit’)

“So Congress, even Republicans in Congress, are lobbying right now, to increase high-skilled tech VISAs,” he said. “Now imagine being an ordinary American and going to college with the idea that there is upward mobility in society and that you’re going to improve your life by going to college, and you take on a hundred thousand dollars plus of student debt and then you get out and you’re competing with a foreigner for a computer engineering job. Who will work for less and who will work more hours?”

“But that’s the free market, we’re told,” said the Fox News host.

“That is, and I think in a lot of senses, the free market capitalism of Wall Street is different than the free market capitalism of main street, and a conservative vocabulary that does not recognize that difference is obsolete and it deserves to die,” said D’Abrosca.

D’Abrosca’s appearance also included digs at conservative website The Daily Wire and the group Turning Point USA, saying they can “never be trusted to conserve anything.”