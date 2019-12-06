The House Judiciary Committee formally received the impeachment report from three other panels as the House continues to ramp up its investigation into President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrumps light 97th annual National Christmas Tree Trump to hold campaign rally in Michigan ‘Don’t mess with Mama’: Pelosi’s daughter tweets support following press conference comments MORE.

The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees officially sent the judiciary panel their impeachment report, along with the GOP “minority views” as the House formally crafts articles of impeachment against the president.

JUST IN: House Intel/Oversight/Foreign Affairs chairs have formally transmitted the impeachment report, with GOP “minority views” attached, to the House Judiciary Committee. pic.twitter.com/osAM3zvMmx — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) December 6, 2019

The report, which was released by the intelligence panel earlier this week, is a meticulous, 300-page document outlining the committee’s allegations that Trump abused his power when he pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump to hold campaign rally in Michigan Castro hits fundraising threshold for December debate Buttigieg draws fresh scrutiny, attacks in sprint to Iowa MORE, a chief political rival, on unfounded corruption claims and 2016 election meddling.

“The evidence is clear that President Trump used the power of his office to pressure Ukraine into announcing investigations into his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and a debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election,” three House Democrat chairs said in a statement. “These investigations were designed to benefit his 2020 presidential reelection campaign.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi ‘Don’t mess with Mama’: Pelosi’s daughter tweets support following press conference comments Bloomberg: Trump should be impeached On The Money: Congress races to beat deadline on shutdown | Trump asks Supreme Court to shield financial records from House Democrats | House passes bill to explicitly ban insider trading MORE (D-Calif.) announced Thursday that the House has “no choice” but to write up articles of impeachment.

“The president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” Pelosi said in a televised address. “Our democracy is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act.”

Pelosi did not clarify what the articles would be or when they would be released, but Democrats on the Judiciary Committee forecasted potential articles in a Wednesday hearing, outlining the case that Trump abused his power by committing bribery, obstructing justice and obstructing Congress.

The judiciary panel is set to hold a hearing Monday morning to receive presentations of evidence from investigators.

Democrats are eyeing a vote on articles of impeachment before Christmas as the party is eager to not let the process seep too far into the election year.