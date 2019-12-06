Despite Pelosi’s sham impeachment proceedings President Trump’s approval rating reached 51% today.

President Obama’s approval rating at the same time in his presidency was 45% – Six points behind President Trump’s number.

This is also despite national mainstream media reporting negatively on the highly successful President Trump 96% of the time.

Barack Obama had a cake walk with the media despite one of the worst records in US history.

In August pollster John McLaughlin reported that his polling shows Americans want Trump reelected by a 51-38 margin.

