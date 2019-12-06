President Trump on Friday brushed off a reporter who asked him if he is worried about ‘the stain impeachment will have on his legacy.’

“Not at all. It’s a big fat hoax,” Trump said.

WATCH:

Reporter: “Are you worried, sir, about the stain impeachment might have on your legacy?” President Trump: “No, not at all. No, not at all. It’s a hoax. It’s a hoax. It’s a big fat hoax.” pic.twitter.com/2pafhha7MD — The Hill (@thehill) December 6, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday directed the Democrat Chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment against President Trump.

“Sadly, but with confidence and humility with allegiance to our founders and with hearts full of love for America today I am asking our Chairman to proceed with articles of Impeachment,” Pelosi announced in a presser on Thursday.

The Democrats launched a Trump-Ukraine hoax after the Russian-collusion-Mueller-hoax went down in flames and failed to remove Trump from office.

Brennan’s CIA plant Eric Ciaramella filed a whistleblower complaint against Trump over his call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky based on third-hand info and office gossip alleging Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine unless they agreed to investigate the Biden crime family.

Ukraine received the military aid 3 weeks early and Zelensky did nothing to receive the aid — no quid pro quo.

Ciaramella ran to Adam Schiff’s staffers before he filed the whistleblower complaint because it is all a set up to remove Trump with another coup attempt.

The Democrats have not named any crimes Trump has committed and 3 House Dems have already abandoned Pelosi’s sinking ship.

There are 31 Democrats who will lose their election in November if they support Pelosi’s sham impeachment.

