Former Vice President and 2020 Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden took aim at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during an interview with Axios on HBO that will air this weekend.

Biden slammed the progressive darling by saying that the party is not with her on the far-left.

“It’s just bad judgment. You all thought that what happened was the party moved extremely to the left after Hillary. AOC was a new party, She’s a bright, wonderful person. But where’s the party? Come on, man,” Biden told Axios.

Biden also disagreed with Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders about the Democratic Party being hungry for Medicare for all.

“The party’s not there. The party’s not there at all,” Biden said of the healthcare platforms his rivals have proposed.

A promo segment of the interview is online now, but the full episode will air Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on HBO.

