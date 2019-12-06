Former Secretary of State John Kerry joined Joe Biden on his Iowa bus tour because nothing says diversity like two old white guys, right Dems?

John Kerry touted Joe Biden, who has been in government nearly 50 years, as a messianic figure who can single-handedly save the world.

Watch the two crooks exit Biden’s tour bus:

Question: “Mr. Vice President, how does it feel to have your friend with you?” Joe Biden: “It feels great to have my friend with me, I can’t think of anybody I’d rather have.” John Kerry: “I’m thrilled to be back in Iowa. I love it.” pic.twitter.com/TksFT68zmq — The Hill (@thehill) December 6, 2019

In a very creepy speech, John Kerry painted Biden as the second coming of Christ — a man who was sent to “put the world back together.”

Make no mistake, elitist Democrats like John Kerry and Joe Biden actually believe they are more powerful than God.

“Iowa, when you caucus in February, don’t just send a message. Send us a president. Send us a man who can put the world back together. Send us Joe Biden,” John Kerry said.

John Kerry: “Iowa, when you caucus in February, don’t just send a message. Send us a president. Send us a man who can put the world back together. Send us Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/tYMa0krH3u — The Hill (@thehill) December 6, 2019

John Kerry’s stepson Christopher Heinz co-owned Rosemont Seneca Partners, a $2.4 billion dollar private equity fund with Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

Christopher Heinz immediately sprung into action to do some damage control in 2014 after Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company — Heinz wanted nothing publicly to do with Burisma and contacted the State Department in an effort to distance himself from Hunter.

Via the Washington Examiner:

Hours after Biden’s board appointment went public on May 13, 2014, Heinz emailed Matt Summers and David Wade, two of his stepfather’s top aides at the State Department. “Apparently Devon and Hunter both joined the board of Burisma and a press release went out today,” wrote Heinz. “I cant speak why they decided to, but there was no investment by our firm in their company.” The email was obtained through a public information request filed by the conservative nonprofit group Citizens United. The organization said the email raises questions about why Heinz was in touch with the State Department about Biden’s business dealings. “This email raises a lot of questions. Why would Chris Heinz distance himself from Hunter Biden’s decision to join Burisma’s board in an email to John Kerry’s senior staff at the State Department?” said Citizens United President David N. Bossie in a statement to the Washington Examiner. “It’s time for Joe Biden to answer questions about his family’s business in the Ukraine and what his own role was in those dealings.” “These are questions that congressional oversight committees should be demanding answers to,” he added.

Now the two crooks are in Iowa fleecing liberal dolts.

