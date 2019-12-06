A judge in California has dropped six of the charges brought by Kamala Harris when she was attorney general against undercover investigators who exposed abortionists discussing their profits from selling the body parts of unborn babies.

The Federalist reported six of the 15 counts have been dismissed.

The defendants from the Center for Medical Process recently were slapped with a nearly $900,000 penalty in a separate civil case brought by abortionists. But the judge’s bias, favoring Planned Parenthood, will be the subject of appeals.

The judge, William Orrick, was on the board of a group that set up a Planned Parenthood clinic. And he allowed his wife to publicly excoriate pro-lifers while the case was underway. He also ordered the jury to consider the defendants guilty of trespassing. Yet he refused a request to recuse and let another judge handle the case.

David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, in the criminal case, were accused of 14 counts of illegal taping and one of conspiracy.

“The remaining charges under the California video recording law – the first and only time is has ever been used against undercover news gatherers – will fall for the same reasons that five charges were dismissed today: these were public conversations easily overheard by third parties,” explained Daleiden.

The new judge, Christopher Hite, had heard a preliminary hearing earlier regarding probable cause.

Explained the Federalist: “If the upcoming criminal trial is anything like the preliminary hearings, we can expect to hear witness testimonies from former Planned Parenthood abortionists, StemExpress executives, and National Abortion Federation executives. Witnesses in the preliminary hearings admitted to selling whole fetuses and attached baby heads, harvesting beating hearts from live fetuses, and Planned Parenthood’s deficient ethical and medical standards.”

Harris, the report said, wanted to prosecute Daleiden “at the behest of her political donors at Planned Parenthood.”

The report noted email records show Harris’ office “corresponded with Planned Parenthood officials, orchestrating public responses, filing police reports, and even drafting legislation targeting Daleiden. Harris has received tens of thousands of dollars in political contributions from Planned Parenthood-affiliated entities.”

The Federalist said: “Pro-life activist Lila Rose noted the double standard that exists for undercover journalists in California. ‘The same year David and Sandra published their recordings of Planned Parenthood employees haggling over the price of aborted baby body parts, videos taken by undercover animal rights activists were praised and led to investigations of abuse in the poultry industry by then-Attorney General Kamala Harris.'”

Hite’s ruling said the charges that were dismissed were invalid because there were strangers close by while the recordings were made, and that “meant there could be no objectively reasonable expectation that the conversations were confidential.”

Liberty Counsel, which is defending Merritt, said, “The standard at the preliminary hearing stage to determine what may go to trial is a very low probable cause standard, which is even lower that the preponderance of the evidence standing in a civil trial.”

Liberty Counsel said the “undercover videos, most of which were recorded at the National Abortion Federation’s (NAF) 2014 and 2015 abortion convention and trade shows, exposed Planned Parenthood’s illegal involvement in harvesting and selling aborted baby body parts to companies such as StemExpress. The recordings capture Planned Parenthood executives haggling over the prices of baby body parts, picking through bloodied arms and legs of aborted babies in a pie tray, and discussing how to alter abortion methods to obtain better body parts for sale.”

Liberty Counsel Chairman Mat Staver explained: “We are glad that this unprecedented political prosecution is being dismissed, piece-by-piece. No journalist has ever been charged for investigative reporting. The attorney general is allowing politics to drive him rather than the rule of law. We are confident that Sandra Merritt did nothing wrong and we will continue to fight to exonerate her on all charges.”

Here are two of the videos released by CMP:

See a CMP video about Planned Parenthood skirting federal law:

The “Lamborghini” executive:

Paying attention to who’s in the room when infants are born alive:

Altering abortion procedures:

Selling body parts a “valid exchange”:

