On Friday evening, Judge Kim Cooks was recused from her role in the case surrounding the custody of alleged “transgender” seven-year-old James Younger.

In October, Judge Cooks ruled Texas father Jeffrey Younger has a say in his the boy’s gender “transition,” which is being facilitated by the James’ mother and Younger’s ex-wife, Dr. Anne Georgulas, a pediatrician. Younger is in staunch opposition to the gender transition, contending that his son is a healthy boy and not a girl named “Luna” trapped in a boy’s body.

“The judge who ruled to grant joint conservatorship to the two parents fighting over the ‘gender’ of their seven-year-old son was recused from the case today, at the orders of another judge,” LifeSiteNews reporter Madeleine Jacob said Friday.

“Judge Tena Callahan, a retired district court judge, recused Judge Kim Cooks of the 255th Dallas District Court from the James Younger case. Judge Cooks will not hear the motion Dr. Anne Georgulas filed to uphold the jury’s original decision, which was in Georgulas’ favor,” noted Jacob.

The judge-change comes after Georgulas complained about Judge Cooks and filed a motion seeking to remove her from the case, as noted by The Daily Wire in November:

“According to The Dallas Morning News, Georgulas is now seeking to have Judge Cooks recused and filed a motion ‘to conform to the jury’s verdict granting the mother sole custody’ of James and Jude. According to Georgulas, Judge Cooks should be recused for posting about the case on social media. The female judge shared a post from The Dallas Morning News a friend has shared, and captioned it with: ‘The Governor nor any legislature had any influence on the Court’s Decision.’”

Georgulas also filed a motion on November 5 seeking Judge Cooks’ ruling to be overturned, as noted by Jacob.

Before Cooks ruled that Younger would have a say in his son’s gender transition, the jury said there should be sole conservatorship over the boy and the Mr. Younger should not be the person with said sole conservatorship. The jury never explicitly ruled that the mother should be that person, either.

“The motion filed by Dr. Georgulas’ lawyer argues that, ‘only one option exists…Anne Georgulas should be named the sole managing conservator,’” reported Jacob.

Last month, folks close to the Youngers posted photos of James and his twin brother, both dressed as boys. (Younger and Georgulas were hit with gag-orders following Judge Cooks’ October ruling.)

“Going to school. This is what it looks like when JAMES gets to choose!” a Facebook post from the third party said, showing the boys with their father. “Affirm this!”

“Also, a photo taken yesterday, just before church. James and Jude proud to be men!” the post added. “Save James, save thousands of children!”

In an update, it was noted that Mr. Younger emailed the principal on Monday “and James and Jude’s teachers had reported that there was zero stress or disruptions in the classroom today.”

“Just another day in school Prayers answered,” the update said.

Related: UPDATE: 7-Year-Old Boy Whose Mom Claims He’s Trans Opts To Go To School As Boy