(THE BLAZE) Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has placed a temporary stay on a lower court’s order for two institutions to hand over President Donald Trump’s financial records to Congress in accordance with subpoenas from House committees led by Democrats.

Reuters reported Ginsburg placed the Dec. 3 ruling on hold until Dec. 13, granting the president’s lawyers further time to issue an appeal and fight Democrats’ efforts to obtain “records of accounts, transactions and investments linked to Trump, his three oldest children, their immediate family members and several Trump Organization entities.”

