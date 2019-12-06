Rap superstar Kanye West is set to replace Christian comedian John Crist at an upcoming youth conference in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, in January.

Crist was removed from headlining the event after a spate of women accused him of sexual misconduct.



West will appear at the Strength to Stand Student Bible Conference in January, according to its leader, Scott Dawson.

Dawson said that West phoned him to give him the news.

“I realized that, although this is a worldwide megastar, he was a brother in Christ,” Dawson said in a YouTube video about the announcement. “He told me his testimony. He told me his struggles, what he was still going through. He said he’s been delivered, but he’s on a growth journey with Jesus.”

“‘After prayer and deliberation, I want you to know that I’m not considering it: I’m coming,'” West reportedly told Dawson. “‘I’ll be there for your January conference.'”

Fox News reported that after news broke out of West’s appearance, “hundreds of churches were reaching out,” and the annual conference “quickly sold out.”

Dawson expressed his gratitude for West’s commitment on Twitter.

“Needless to say, the last 7 days have been a whirlwind. Thankful for Kanye being sensitive to the Spirit and lending his voice to Strength to Stand,” he wrote. “However, make NO mistake about it, this was a GOD moment. Only HE could do it. So…I cannot connect you to Kanye…only Jesus!”