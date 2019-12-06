(FOX NEWS) Congressional Democrats have pushed too hard on President Trump’s impeachment hearings and may force Republican senators to dismiss the case altogether, said former special prosecutor Ken Starr on Thursday.

Starr appeared on “The Brian Kilmeade Show” on Fox News Radio to discuss the impeachment inquiry and said he was shocked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, D-Calif., “abuse of power.”

“It’s an outrage to seize control of the deliberate process of a committee — [it] simply compounds a series of very, very terrible abuses,” he said. “The House Judiciary committee with its incredibly rich history needs to go into… an open session and debate this.”

