(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Former Secretary of State John Kerry joined Joe Biden on his Iowa bus tour because nothing says diversity like two old white guys, right Dems?

John Kerry touted Joe Biden, who has been in government nearly 50 years, as a messianic figure who can single-handedly save the world.

Question: “Mr. Vice President, how does it feel to have your friend with you?”

Joe Biden: “It feels great to have my friend with me, I can’t think of anybody I’d rather have.”

John Kerry: “I’m thrilled to be back in Iowa. I love it.”

