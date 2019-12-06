A photo of an entire kindergarten class rallying around their 5-year-old classmate to witness his legal adoption has gone viral.

What are the details?

The Michigan boy, identified as Michael, invited his whole class to witness the event, which took place at Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

A photo of the hearing appeared on the county’s website, showing the child’s kindergarten class smiling and waving hearts crafted from construction paper and taped onto rulers.

Some of the children also delivered testimonies of their friendship with Michael.

Steven, one classmate, said, “Michael is my best friend!”

Another added, “My name is Lily and I love Michael!”

Michael’s teacher even offered up words of kindness and unity.

“We began the school year as a family,” his teacher said. “Family doesn’t have to be DNA, because family is support and love.”

The courtroom cheered and clapped as the adoption was finalized.

On its Facebook page, the county wrote, “Michael brought his entire kindergarten class with him today to witness his adoption.”

According to CNN, Michael’s teacher organized the day trip to the courthouse.

“McKee organized the whole class outing, procuring a school bus, and gave her students a field trip to remember,” CNN reported.

The moving photo has been shared across Facebook more than 114,000 times.

[embedded content]

Michigan boy invites entire kindergarten class to adoption hearing



www.youtube.com

