Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh said Friday that impeachment efforts by Democrats are driven by “pure, raw hatred” of President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrumps light 97th annual National Christmas Tree Trump to hold campaign rally in Michigan ‘Don’t mess with Mama’: Pelosi’s daughter tweets support following press conference comments MORE during an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Friday.

The comments from Limbaugh come one day after Sinclair Broadcasting investigative reporter James Rosen asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi ‘Don’t mess with Mama’: Pelosi’s daughter tweets support following press conference comments Bloomberg: Trump should be impeached On The Money: Congress races to beat deadline on shutdown | Trump asks Supreme Court to shield financial records from House Democrats | House passes bill to explicitly ban insider trading MORE (D-Calif.) if she “hated” Trump, which prompted a fiery response from the California congresswoman.

“Democrats are wandering aimlessly and being propelled by one thing. You’re watching it. You watched it with the three so-called expert witnesses,” Limbaugh said Friday morning of three of the four constitutional scholars who testified Wednesday and called for impeachment of the president. “We are watching pure, raw hatred. They hate the man and they hate the people who elected him. They hate him because he beat them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

[embedded content]

Pelosi’s exchange with Rosen on the questioning of having “hate” for Trump has sparked the hashtag #DontMessWithNancy on social media, which was trending as of Friday morning.

“I don’t hate anybody. I was raised in a Catholic house, we don’t hate anybody — not anybody in the world. So don’t you accuse me of any [hate],” Pelosi said during her weekly press briefing in the Capitol on Thursday afternoon.

“As a Catholic I resent you using the word ‘hate’ in a sentence that addresses me,” she added. “I pray for the president all the time. So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

Trump responded on Twitter late Thursday that he doesn’t believe Pelosi prays for him while taking a jab at the House Speaker over the homeless situation in San Francisco, where her district is based, and not passing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in the House.

“Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records. She says she ‘prays for the President.’ I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA?” he wrote.