Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Friday’s “Fox & Friends” reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) calling to move forward with President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

According to Limbaugh, Democrats “hate” Trump because he beat them and because they cannot stop him, which he said is behind their impeachment push.

“The Democrats are wandering aimlessly and being propelled by one thing, you guys. And you’re watching it, you watched it with the three so-called expert witnesses: we are watching pure, raw hatred,” Limbaugh argued. “They hate the man and they hate the people who elected him. They hate him because he beat them, they hate him because they can’t stop him, they hate him because they and their allies in the media, who usually — if they want to take Republican out they can do that in six months. They haven’t been able to lay a glove on Donald Trump. They’ve lied, they’ve made things up, things have blown up in their faces like Wiley Coyote. Now with impeachment — they’re going to go back to the … Russian collusion scandal. Pelosi said it the other day.”

