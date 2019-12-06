There was a mass shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida on Friday morning.

At least 10 people were injured and several were taken to an area hospitals.

A sheriff has confirmed to the AP that the shooter is dead.

JUST IN: Shooter at naval base in NAS Pensacola in Florida, is dead, authorities said. https://t.co/06xiNrVnDk pic.twitter.com/Yxqq7rdAHG — ABC News (@ABC) December 6, 2019

The first calls of a shooter came in at 6:30 AM this morning.

BREAKING: @NBCNews Special Report: Shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida; base on lockdown; shooter dead. https://t.co/JWamRQjOYa — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 6, 2019

Two dead.

ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: At least two dead, including gunman in shooting at naval base NAS Pensacola in Florida. https://t.co/1syDucDpr2 — ABC News (@ABC) December 6, 2019

