There was a mass shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida on Friday morning.
At least 10 people were injured and several were taken to an area hospitals.
A sheriff has confirmed to the AP that the shooter is dead.
JUST IN: Shooter at naval base in NAS Pensacola in Florida, is dead, authorities said. https://t.co/06xiNrVnDk pic.twitter.com/Yxqq7rdAHG
— ABC News (@ABC) December 6, 2019
The first calls of a shooter came in at 6:30 AM this morning.
BREAKING: @NBCNews Special Report: Shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida; base on lockdown; shooter dead. https://t.co/JWamRQjOYa
— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 6, 2019
Two dead.
ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: At least two dead, including gunman in shooting at naval base NAS Pensacola in Florida. https://t.co/1syDucDpr2
— ABC News (@ABC) December 6, 2019
The post MASS SHOOTING at Naval Air Station in Pensacola, FL – 10 Injured, 2 Dead – Shooter is Dead appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.