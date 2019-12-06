https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/mass-shooting-at-naval-air-station-in-pensacola-fl-10-injured-shooter-is-dead/

There was a mass shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida on Friday morning.
At least 10 people were injured and several were taken to an area hospitals.
A sheriff has confirmed to the AP that the shooter is dead.

The first calls of a shooter came in at 6:30 AM this morning.

Two dead.

