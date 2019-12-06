A piece of modern art featured at a Miami gallery that merely consisted of a banana duct-taped to a wall just sold for a stunning $120,000.

According to a CBS affiliate in Miami, the piece, called “The Comedian,” was created by artist Maurizio Cattelan. It was presented at the 2019 Art Basel fair.

“You can do anything and once you’re established you can get away with it,” art enthusiast Weezie Chandler told the outlet.

The banana art apparently “represents the art world and its gaping wealth inequalities,” said CBS.

“It’s mocking the art world,” another art enthusiast claimed. “That’s what Maurizio Cattelan does.”

Art has, uh, really progressed in theses modern times. In 2013, for example, modern performance art called “Art School Stole My Virginity” featured audience members “penetrating” the artist’s mouth with a banana.

“The 120 audience members didn’t end up watching [Clayton David Pettet] engaged in his first ‘sexual’ experience; instead, they were asked to ‘penetrate’ the artist’s mouth with a banana,” The Huffington Post reported.

“I think if people were expecting something else, it shows what they really wanted,” Pettet told Dazed Digital. “They didn’t want an art piece, they wanted to see me have sex. If they came for the art, they wouldn’t be as disappointed — they’d know there were things to read between the lines for.”

According to The Huffington Post, Pettet, then a 19-year-old from Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design, initially announced that he was going to “have sex with an anonymous male partner” in front of audience members at a gallery. Instead, viewers of “Art School Stole My Virginity” got to shove bananas in his mouth.

There is always the theory that Cattelan is messing with the art world, as one art viewer suggested. In 2016, 17-year-old TJ Khayatan played the ultimate prank at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

“Khayatan took his glasses off and placed them on the floor next to a wall as if it were an art piece to be appreciated. To his and his friends’ surprise, people actually fell for it,” The Daily Wire reported.

“Upon first arrival we were quite impressed with the artwork and paintings presented in the huge facility,” Khayatan told BuzzFeed. “However, some of the ‘art’ wasn’t very surprising to some of us.”

“We stumbled upon a stuffed animal on a gray blanket and questioned if this was really impressive to some of the nearby people,” the teen said Lovers of the arts fell for the prank. In multiple photos taken by Khayatan, folks inquisitively stared at the eyeglasses placed on the floor as if it were an exhibit.

“I can agree that modern art can be a joke sometimes, but art is a way to express our own creativity,” the Bay Area teen told the outlet. “Some may interpret it as a joke, some might find great spiritual meaning in it. At the end of the day, I see it as a pleasure for open-minded people and imaginative minds,” he added.

