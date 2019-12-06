https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/mueller-star-witness-george-nader-indicted-on-child-sex-charges-now-reportedly-involved-in-funneling-millions-illegally-to-hillary-campaign-in-2016/

We reported previously that George Nader, a Lebanese-American businessman and one of Mueller’s ‘star witnesses’ was charged in a Virginia federal court in July with additional child sex crimes.

Recall, Nader was previously indicted on June 3rd 2019 on child pornography charges.

According to a 3-count indictment unsealed Friday, Nader was charged earlier in July for possessing child pornography and for traveling with a minor to engage in illegal sexual acts.

Nader is accused of transporting a 14-year-old European boy to the United States for sex in the year 2000.

Now it’s being reported that Nader was involved in illegal campaign contributions from foreign entities to the Hillary campaign in 2016 – The following Twitter thread from Tracy Beanz shares it all –

Mueller used a pedophile as his star witness who was also funneling illegal foreign money to the Hillary campaign but Mueller never decided to investigate this.  Instead Mueller used the known pedophile in an attempt to take down President Trump.  Disgusting!

