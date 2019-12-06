We reported previously that George Nader, a Lebanese-American businessman and one of Mueller’s ‘star witnesses’ was charged in a Virginia federal court in July with additional child sex crimes.

Recall, Nader was previously indicted on June 3rd 2019 on child pornography charges.

According to a 3-count indictment unsealed Friday, Nader was charged earlier in July for possessing child pornography and for traveling with a minor to engage in illegal sexual acts.

Nader is accused of transporting a 14-year-old European boy to the United States for sex in the year 2000.

Now it’s being reported that Nader was involved in illegal campaign contributions from foreign entities to the Hillary campaign in 2016 – The following Twitter thread from Tracy Beanz shares it all –



We are talking about small, private events- events that were not on the official schedule or spoken about (from publicly available information) outside of the small group of people. The indictment references many unnamed committees, etc,. Here is a breakdown. — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 5, 2019

Khawaja would then launder that money through himself, his wife, his company and others to skirt the law when it came to political donations. It is important to remember, this money is coming from a FOREIGN COUNTRY, and if we are to use the Mueller Report as our fact set (cont) — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 5, 2019

weren’t aware that the funds were coming via Nader, only thought that they were coming via Khawaja. I have a hard time believing this, as Khawaja was closely tied to Nader. In addition, most of the evidence here comes from WhatsApp messages. We are going to take a trip back to — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 5, 2019

that the man they considered a conduit between Prince and RUSSIA in regards to the Trump campaign, paid MILLIONS of dollars, given to him by a FOREIGN GOVERNMENT, to sit and meet with HRC and a former POTUS over and over. — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 5, 2019

1. They ignore that he is meeting with HRC and WJC and his money, received from SA (likely) and UAE is being used to make illegal donations to HRC, the DNC and a PAC, AND 2. They ignore that Nader is a PEDOPHILE. They have his WhatsApp messages during the Mueller investigation. — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 5, 2019

and WJC throughout the ENTIRE CAMPAIGN, even talking about sitting in VIP at convention, but deciding not too because it was “too visible”. They bought the seats though, they sure did. — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 5, 2019

and that this investigation likely only happened because the DOJ may be getting back to normal. A special thanks to @CoreysDigs who is running a parallel look at some things here you should keep your eye on for sure. She’s fantastic. — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 5, 2019

Another private home fundraiser and Nader telling Foreign Government he will be meeting with HRC and WJC: pic.twitter.com/xtRgkp8APH — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 5, 2019

Another meeting/event and talk about more coming from the “Bakery” pic.twitter.com/jOnHH4x1Dr — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 5, 2019

Nader didn’t have dinner with POTUS over and over and raise money with private events for him, but he DID do that for HILLARY. From Mueller report. pic.twitter.com/7DQ5HjX38Y — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 5, 2019

Here is the ONLY place that the report mentions any connections to HRC campaign etc: pic.twitter.com/nmxW7jXPSZ — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 5, 2019

In addition, he was formerly represented by Obama admin and WH “fixer” Kathryn Ruemmler. — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 5, 2019

Mueller used a pedophile as his star witness who was also funneling illegal foreign money to the Hillary campaign but Mueller never decided to investigate this. Instead Mueller used the known pedophile in an attempt to take down President Trump. Disgusting!

The post Mueller Star Witness George Nader Indicted on Child Sex Charges Now Reportedly Involved in Funneling Millions Illegally to Hillary Campaign in 2016 appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.