Just hours after announcing Thursday that the House Judiciary Committee would proceed with drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appeared on a televised CNN town hall event where she lashed out at moderator Jake Tapper for questioning her about the impeachment proceedings.

“Can we not have any more questions about impeachment?” Pelosi demanded.

Earlier on Thursday, Pelosi snapped at reporter James Rosen who asked, “Do you hate the president, Madam Speaker?”

Pelosi marched toward Rosen with her finger pointed at him. “I don’t hate anybody. I was raised in a Catholic house and we don’t hate anybody, not anybody in the world. So don’t you accuse me,” she said.

“Don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that,” she later added.

On Friday’s radio program, Bill O’Reilly and Glenn Beck agreed that Pelosi has an overdeveloped sense of entitlement, which is no surprise when you consider her ultra-elitist background.

“Do you you get a sense of entitlement from Ms. Pelosi? Like maybe that she’s not really a regular person? Look at her background: Very wealthy, father in politics, Maryland-raised, and whips out to the most liberal district in the country,” O’Reilly said. “She doesn’t want to be asked any difficult questions. She just wants to spout propaganda … she is a fanatic. A fanatic is a person incapable of evaluating an opposing point of view.”

