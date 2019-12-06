Democrat Muslima State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell

Muslim state lawmaker Movita Johnson-Harrell, a Democrat from Philadelphia, was charged with stealing more than $500,000 from her own non-profit to pay for vacations, furs, designer clothes, bills and her run for state legislature.

The crooked Democrat didn’t even serve one whole year in office and she is already resigning in disgrace — she is also facing jail time.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported:

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Johnson-Harrell engaged in “brazen corruption” and systematically tried to cover up her crimes by falsifying records and financial statements. “Her theft knew no bounds,” Shapiro said as he announced that his office had charged the first-term lawmaker with theft, perjury, tampering with public records, and related crimes Wednesday morning. Shapiro said Johnson-Harrell would plead guilty to charges and faces jail time. “There will be a guilty plea that will be worked out, and you will see the details of that soon,” he said.

Movita Johnson-Harrell “vigorously disputed” the allegations through a statement from her attorney.

“I am saddened and dismayed by the nature of the allegations brought against me today. I vigorously dispute many of these allegations, which generally pertain to before I took office, and I intend to accept responsibility for any actions that were inappropriate,” she said.

Recall, Movita Johnson-Harrell was just elected in March of this year in a special election when she attacked a Christian state lawmaker who prayed to “Jesus” during her swearing-in ceremony as “blatantly Islamophobic.”

The Muslim lawmaker called for Republican State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz to be censured over her Christian prayer.

A Christian being punished for praying to their Savior is a form of Sharia law — and the newly-elected Muslim lawmaker was pushing for the Christian lawmaker to be punished.

Movita Johnson-Harrell didn’t even last one year in her job before being forced to resign after attacking a Christian woman and stealing money from her own charity to fund an extravagant lifestyle.

Good riddance!

