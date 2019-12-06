Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is swapping down a report misrepresenting comments she made about the confederate flag.

She retweeted a criticism calling the misrepresentation “pure garbage.”

The misrepresentation was set off by a tweet from an employee of “Media Matters,” a left-wing news propaganda association.

News services picked up the misleading framing of her sentence put forth by the MMFA researcher instead of the intended meaning of the full quote.

The quote came from an interview of Haley with Glenn Beck on his podcast. She was talking about how people reacted to the racist mass murder of African-Americans at a church in Charleston, South Carolina.

“Here is this guy that comes out with his manifesto, holding the Confederate flag, and had just hijacked everything that people thought of,” Haley said in the interview.

“People saw it as service and sacrifice and heritage,” she explained, “but once he did that, there was no way to overcome it.”

One publication deleted their tweet over the misreported quote.

“We’ve deleted a tweet saying that Nikki Haley said the Confederate flag represents ‘service, sacrifice and heritage’,” the account for Axios tweeted.

In response to the social media furor, Haley posted a tweet reiterating her actual stance on the flag controversy.

“2015 was a painful time for our state,” she tweeted. “The pain was and is still real. Below was my call for the removal of the Confederate flag [and] I stand by it.”

“I continue to be proud of the people of [South Carolina] and how we turned the hate of a killer into the love for each other,” she concluded.

Here’s the entire interview of Haley:

[embedded content]

UN Ambassador and Beyond: Always Taking Names | Nikki Haley | Ep 62 | The Glenn Beck Podcast



www.youtube.com

