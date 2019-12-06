Rep. George HoldingGeorge Edward Bell HoldingDemocrats likely to gain seats under new North Carolina maps Education Dept. orders UNC to adjust policies after anti-Semitism complaint North Carolina poised to pass new congressional maps MORE (R-N.C.) says he will not seek reelection in 2020 following redistricting in his home state.

“It has also been gratifying to work for the ideals and values that I, like many other Americans, believe in. And so it is with regret that I announce I will not be a candidate for Congress this election,” he said in a statement.

“I should add, candidly, that, yes, the newly redrawn Congressional Districts were part of the reason I have decided not to seek reelection. But, in addition, this is also a good time for me to step back and reflect on all that I have learned,” he added.

He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2012.

Holding joins 23 other House Republicans who are not seeking reelection next year.