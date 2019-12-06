Police are investigating how a razor blade made its way into a sandwich after an NYPD officer was injured when he bit into it.

The officer was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

He had purchased the sandwich from a store in Queens called Bon Appetit, and said that he found the razor after he felt it slice through his mouth.

It was a Philly cheesesteak sandwich.

Bon Appetit management released a lengthy statement apologizing for the bizarre incident and claiming they did not know how the razor got into the sandwich.

“In our experience, the NYPD officers of the 100th and 101st precincts have been an examplary [sic] example of professionalism and service to not only our business but to our local community in the Rockaways, Queens, and New York City at large,” the statement said.

“[T]he management of Bon Appetit would like to personally apologize to the officer and the rest of the local law enforcement community,” they continued.

The shop is cooperating with the police and they are reviewing surveillance video to try to discover if the incident was accidental or intentional.

Here’s a local news report about the incident:

NYPD officer bites razor blade inside sandwich at Bon Appetit in Queens



