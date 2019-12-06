(FOX NEWS) Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have purchased a nearly 7,000-square-foot home on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts for $11.75 million, according to a report.

The purchase price was recorded Wednesday with the local Registry of Deeds, the Vineyard Gazette reported.

The Obamas paid about half the original asking price for the property when it first became available in 2015, the report said.

Read the full story ›

The post Obamas pay $11.75M for Martha’s Vineyard home on nearly 30 acres appeared first on WND.