A shooter has killed at least one person at a naval air station in Pensacola, Fla., CNN reported, citing authorities.
A number of others were reportedly injured in the shooting. The person who carried out the shooting has been killed, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG
A separate report by WEAR-TV said that there was an active shooter at a naval air station in Pensacola at 7:15 a.m.

The WEAR-TV report noted that there have been “reports of injuries.”

The Pensacola News Journal reported Friday that Baptist hospital has received five patients and Sacred Heart Hospital is expecting six. 

