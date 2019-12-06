Papa John’s has introduced a new variety of pizza in South Korea that comes with a full hot dog on each and every slice, the New York Post reports.

The company made the announcement on the Papa Johns Korea Instagram page, showing a picture of the dish. Reactions to the pizza from American social media users were mixed.

“Most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen,” wrote the Charleston Pizza Society in Charleston, South Carolina.

“No, no, no. Don’t call that thing American,” added a user with the name professor_kongs.

However, a user named oceanal_emotional said, “awesome idea!”

The pizza company has faced difficulties since the founder and former CEO, John Schnatter, was forced out over his response to NFL players protesting, and his saying a racial slur during a meeting. He has since claimed that the quality of the pizza declined and the process to make it changed after he left.

Current chief executive Rob Lynch told CNBC on Wendesday that “nothing has changed. I’ve never been a part of a system that takes more pride in what goes into the food than we’re making and how we’re making it. So we feel great about the food that we’re putting out there.”